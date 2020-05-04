FTSE 100 Hikma Pharmaceuticals 2376.00 +5.55% Ocado Group 1682.25 +4.16% Rentokil Initial 477.00 +3.92% Royal Dutch Shell 1278.00 +3.77% Glaxosmithkline 1657.50 +2.87% Easyjet 516.40 -9.08% Rolls-Royce Holdings 288.55 -7.84% Carnival 939.00 -6.38% Informa 421.80 -6.22% International Consolidated Airlines 204.30 -4.98% FTSE 250 Plus500 1294.25 +7.05% Centamin 163.20 +5.73% Royal Mail 168.25 +5.35% Hochschild Mining 136.95 +4.86% Dechra Pharmaceuticals 2810.00 +4.07% Hyve Group 18.77 -14.68% Cineworld Group 52.45 -10.77% Iwg 206.60 -10.02% Ssp Group 251.10 -9.48% Wh Smith 1088.50 -9.29% FTSE 350 Plus500 1294.25 +7.05% Centamin 163.20 +5.73% Hikma Pharmaceuticals 2376.00 +5.55% Royal Mail 168.25 +5.35% Hochschild Mining 136.95 +4.86% Hyve Group 18.77 -14.68% Cineworld Group 52.45 -10.77% Iwg 206.60 -10.02% Ssp Group 251.10 -9.48% Wh Smith 1088.50 -9.29% AIM Motif Bio Ord 1p 0.94 +407.83% Braveheart Investment Group 37.00 +48.00% Nakama Group 0.35 +40.00% Genedrive 189.00 +39.48% Anglo African Oil Gas Ord 5p 0.28 +29.55% G3 Exploration 11.25 -28.57% Comptoir Group 2.75 -26.67% Iofina 13.98 -26.42% Feedback 0.97 -20.41% Avation 110.00 -20.00% Overall Market Motif Bio Ord 1p 0.94 +407.83% Braveheart Investment Group 37.00 +48.00% Nakama Group 0.35 +40.00% Genedrive 189.00 +39.48% Anglo African Oil Gas Ord 5p 0.28 +29.55% G3 Exploration 11.25 -28.57% Comptoir Group 2.75 -26.67% Iofina 13.98 -26.42% Feedback 0.97 -20.41% Avation 110.00 -20.00%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 15:00
