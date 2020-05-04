StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Hikma Pharmaceuticals                   2376.00       +5.55%
Ocado Group                             1682.25       +4.16%
Rentokil Initial                         477.00       +3.92%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1278.00       +3.77%
Glaxosmithkline                         1657.50       +2.87%
Easyjet                                  516.40       -9.08%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     288.55       -7.84%
Carnival                                 939.00       -6.38%
Informa                                  421.80       -6.22%
International Consolidated Airlines      204.30       -4.98%

FTSE 250
Plus500                                 1294.25       +7.05%
Centamin                                 163.20       +5.73%
Royal Mail                               168.25       +5.35%
Hochschild Mining                        136.95       +4.86%
Dechra Pharmaceuticals                  2810.00       +4.07%
Hyve Group                                18.77      -14.68%
Cineworld Group                           52.45      -10.77%
Iwg                                      206.60      -10.02%
Ssp Group                                251.10       -9.48%
Wh Smith                                1088.50       -9.29%

AIM
Motif Bio  Ord 1p                          0.94     +407.83%
Braveheart Investment Group               37.00      +48.00%
Nakama Group                               0.35      +40.00%
Genedrive                                189.00      +39.48%
Anglo African Oil  Gas  Ord 5p             0.28      +29.55%
G3 Exploration                            11.25      -28.57%
Comptoir Group                             2.75      -26.67%
Iofina                                    13.98      -26.42%
Feedback                                   0.97      -20.41%
Avation                                  110.00      -20.00%

