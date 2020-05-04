StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Hikma Pharmaceuticals                   2395.00       +6.40%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1286.40       +4.45%
Ocado Group                             1685.00       +4.33%
Rentokil Initial                         477.80       +4.10%
Tui AG                                   311.60       +3.87%
Easyjet                                  519.50       -8.54%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     291.70       -6.83%
Informa                                  419.50       -6.74%
International Consolidated Airlines      205.85       -4.26%
Itv                                       71.66       -4.25%

FTSE 250
Hochschild Mining                        141.85       +8.61%
Royal Mail                               170.20       +6.57%
Centamin                                 164.38       +6.50%
Plus500                                 1286.00       +6.37%
Playtech                                 230.15       +4.33%
Hyve Group                                19.54      -11.18%
Ssp Group                                249.90       -9.91%
Newriver Reit                             63.75       -9.83%
Cineworld Group                           53.56       -8.88%
Wh Smith                                1097.50       -8.54%

FTSE 350
Hochschild Mining                        141.85       +8.61%
Royal Mail                               170.20       +6.57%
Centamin                                 164.38       +6.50%
Hikma Pharmaceuticals                   2395.00       +6.40%
Plus500                                 1286.00       +6.37%
Hyve Group                                19.54      -11.18%
Ssp Group                                249.90       -9.91%
Newriver Reit                             63.75       -9.83%
Cineworld Group                           53.56       -8.88%
Easyjet                                  519.50       -8.54%

AIM
Motif Bio  Ord 1p                          0.88     +375.42%
Nakama Group                               0.42      +70.00%
Braveheart Investment Group               36.00      +44.00%
Genedrive                                192.50      +42.07%
Anglo African Oil  Gas  Ord 5p             0.28      +29.55%
G3 Exploration                            11.25      -28.57%
Iofina                                    14.20      -25.26%
Avation                                  110.00      -20.00%
Billing Services Group                     0.40      -20.00%
Comptoir Group                             3.00      -20.00%

Overall Market
Motif Bio  Ord 1p                          0.88     +375.42%
Nakama Group                               0.42      +70.00%
Braveheart Investment Group               36.00      +44.00%
Genedrive                                192.50      +42.07%
Anglo African Oil  Gas  Ord 5p             0.28      +29.55%
G3 Exploration                            11.25      -28.57%
Iofina                                    14.20      -25.26%
Avation                                  110.00      -20.00%
Billing Services Group                     0.40      -20.00%
Comptoir Group                             3.00      -20.00%