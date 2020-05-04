FTSE 100 Hikma Pharmaceuticals 2395.00 +6.40% Royal Dutch Shell 1286.40 +4.45% Ocado Group 1685.00 +4.33% Rentokil Initial 477.80 +4.10% Tui AG 311.60 +3.87% Easyjet 519.50 -8.54% Rolls-Royce Holdings 291.70 -6.83% Informa 419.50 -6.74% International Consolidated Airlines 205.85 -4.26% Itv 71.66 -4.25% FTSE 250 Hochschild Mining 141.85 +8.61% Royal Mail 170.20 +6.57% Centamin 164.38 +6.50% Plus500 1286.00 +6.37% Playtech 230.15 +4.33% Hyve Group 19.54 -11.18% Ssp Group 249.90 -9.91% Newriver Reit 63.75 -9.83% Cineworld Group 53.56 -8.88% Wh Smith 1097.50 -8.54% FTSE 350 Hochschild Mining 141.85 +8.61% Royal Mail 170.20 +6.57% Centamin 164.38 +6.50% Hikma Pharmaceuticals 2395.00 +6.40% Plus500 1286.00 +6.37% Hyve Group 19.54 -11.18% Ssp Group 249.90 -9.91% Newriver Reit 63.75 -9.83% Cineworld Group 53.56 -8.88% Easyjet 519.50 -8.54% AIM Motif Bio Ord 1p 0.88 +375.42% Nakama Group 0.42 +70.00% Braveheart Investment Group 36.00 +44.00% Genedrive 192.50 +42.07% Anglo African Oil Gas Ord 5p 0.28 +29.55% G3 Exploration 11.25 -28.57% Iofina 14.20 -25.26% Avation 110.00 -20.00% Billing Services Group 0.40 -20.00% Comptoir Group 3.00 -20.00% Overall Market Motif Bio Ord 1p 0.88 +375.42% Nakama Group 0.42 +70.00% Braveheart Investment Group 36.00 +44.00% Genedrive 192.50 +42.07% Anglo African Oil Gas Ord 5p 0.28 +29.55% G3 Exploration 11.25 -28.57% Iofina 14.20 -25.26% Avation 110.00 -20.00% Billing Services Group 0.40 -20.00% Comptoir Group 3.00 -20.00%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 16:00
