StockMarketWire.com - Housing services group Mears said it expected operating losses during the UK's coronavirus lockdown period to be modest, with a small amount of free cash flow to be generated.
The company is only delivering an emergency service at its maintenance division, which normally accounts for two-thirds of its rebvenue.
Mears said there had been no reduction in demand at its housing management division, which normally accounted for about a quarter of its revenue.
The company said it had furloughed staff 'where appropriate and only where staff costs could not be recovered through our customer contracts'.
Mears had in March ruled out paying an interim dividend.
'The group has made excellent progress in taking the necessary steps to address these current challenges,' chief executive David Miles said.
'Whilst it is not possible to predict the future with certainty, I am confident as to the financial stability and the long-term wellbeing of the group.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
