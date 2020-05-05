StockMarketWire.com - Cruise operator Carnival said P&O Cruises had announced it had extended its voluntary pause in operations in Australia and New Zealand until the end of August, in response to continuing travel restrictions owing to the impact of Covid-19.
'Australia and New Zealand have led the world in flattening the COVID-19 curve, which adds to our optimism for the future. However, we also recognise that a further extension is the prudent and responsible course,' said P&O Cruises president Sture Myrmel.
Guests whose cruises had been impacted by the extended pause in operations were eligible for a full refund or a future cruise credit equal to the cost of their original cruise plus an onboard credit offer.
'Any resumption of cruise operations - whenever that may be - is fully dependent on our continued efforts in cooperation with federal, state, local and international government officials. In our continued support of public health efforts, any return to service will also include whatever enhanced operational protocols and social gathering guidelines that are in place at the time of the resumption of cruise operations,' Carnival said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
