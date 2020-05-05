StockMarketWire.com - Engineering company The 600 Group said its trading results for the financial year just gone by were in line with expectations, though it warned of a more recent hit from the Covid-19 crisis.
The company had already reported in a 21 February trading update that conditions were more challenging, with volatile order intake in both its machine tools and industrial laser systems units, with some projects being delayed.
'The evolving international response to Covid 19, including government restrictions on working and movement, have impacted the company,' it added.
'Trading results for the year to 28 March 2020 are expected to be broadly in line with the Board's previously revised expectations.'
'However, given the unprecedented uncertainty around the impact of Covid-19 the board are unable to provide any guidance for the current financial year ended 31 March 2021 until such time as the group receives more clarity.'
The 600 Group said it was taking advantage of government schemes and stimulus packages, including loans under the US government paycheck protection program.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
