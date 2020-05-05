StockMarketWire.com - Dietary supplements group OptiBiotix Health said it had entered into a three-year distribution agreement with Singapore's Pierce Group Asia.
The agreement granted Pierce exclusive rights to import and commercialise OptiBiotix's SlimBiome and LPLDL to manufacture, develop, and sell finished products to China and Hong Kong.
Pierce would also conduct business development activities in other Asia-Pacific geographies to advance OptiBiotix's commercial interests.
Market exclusivity was linked to minimum yearly order quantities.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
