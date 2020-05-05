StockMarketWire.com - Private rented sector and regeneration specialist Sigma Capital said chairman David Sigsworth had stood down with immediate effect, but would remain on the company's board as a director.
He had been replaced as chairman by Ian Sutcliffe, who was most recently chief executive of Countryside Properties and had once served as Taylor Wimpey's UK head.
