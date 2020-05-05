StockMarketWire.com - Clinical stage biopharmaceutical company Faron Pharmaceuticals said had signed an agreement with AGC Biologics to sell the company's precision cancer immunotherapy.
Clevegen was Faron's wholly-owned novel precision cancer immunotherapy targeting Clever-1 positive tumour associated macrophages in selected metastatic or inoperable solid tumours,
The agreement would allow 'flexible and cost-efficient manufacturing to fulfil the growing need in our clinical development programme while ensuring rapid and regulatory ready scale-up of the production for future potential commercial needs,' Faron Pharmaceuticals said.
'This will be important to progress, alongside the clinical development of Clevegen, and will support our discussions with global regulators as part of the end of phase II meetings for Clevegen,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
