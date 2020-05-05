StockMarketWire.com - Mobile games developer Gaming Realms said it had extended its licensing and revenue share agreement with 888 holdings.
Under the terms of the partnership, Gaming Realms' existing agreement with 888, announced on 15 January 2018, had been extended to include 888casino.com. 888, which hosted Gaming Realms' Slingo games on its Dragonfish B2B platform and had now also launched the entire Slingo Originals portfolio on its business-to-consumer site 888casino.com.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
