StockMarketWire.com - The British Honey Company, the producer of British Honey-infused spirits and alcohol sanitiser products, said the successful launch of its sanitiser product had more than offset the 'considerable' drop in sales for its core products.
'Whilst there has been a considerable reduction in sales of the Company's core products over the last six weeks, the company's recently introduced "Drip+Drop" alcohol sanitiser product, which was developed in conjunction with Drs George Tranter and Tiancun Xiao, has had a fast and successful start,' the company said.
Drip+Drop had considerably exceeded management expectations and generated revenues of more than £500,000, which more than offsets the decline in revenues from the company's core product offering, it added.
'The company would focus current production capacity on this product line in the short to medium term whilst demand remains extremely high.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
