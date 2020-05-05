StockMarketWire.com - Irish rock drilling tool specialist Mincon reported a 4% rise in first-quarter revenue and said its factories and customer sites remained open in most of the countries in which it operates.
Gross margin in the three months through March had improved to 35.2%, from 33.6%, reflecting a higher proportion of Mincon manufactured product.
Mincon said it had seen restrictive measures in the Southern African market during March.
'Our drill rod factory in South Africa had been closed in March along with much of the of the mining activity there, however, those restrictions have started to ease,' the company said.
'We have experienced some difficulty in moving product by air during March, mostly seen in Australia where it is very common to move specialised parts using this method.'
'In parts of central and South America mining production has temporarily been interrupted, however this is in areas where we have a relatively minor presence.'
'Generally, our order book remains steady, and our factories are viewed as essential manufacturing in almost every jurisdiction we are located in.'
'However, the effect and duration of the pandemic remains uncertain, and we have put in place additional lines of credit with our banking partners in different regions where it is felt appropriate to do so.'
'We have not drawn on any of this additional credit, but it is available to us if needed in the future.'
'Our balance sheet remains very strong, and we have not experienced any losses or any material effects on the inflow of debtor payments.'
At 8:41am: [LON:MCON] Mincon Group Plc share price was 0p at 73p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: