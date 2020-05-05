StockMarketWire.com - Coal miner MC Mining said limited activities had commenced at its Uitkomst colliery in South Africa after the government there started easing lockdown measurs.
Uitkomst would be ramp-up to 50% capacity within seven-to-10 days, the company said, in line with government restrictions.
'During this period the colliery will assess the effects that the lockdown has had on critical suppliers while the coal off-take market remains challenging due to the restrictions imposed on businesses,' MC Mining said.
'Uitkomst is in constant communication with its customers to ensure their requirements are met and the colliery is only expected to return to full operating capacity following further reductions in the national coronavirus alert assessments and once coal off-takes have normalised.'
