StockMarketWire.com - Gambling company Flutter said it had completed its $6bn acquisition of online poker business The Stars Group.
Flutter also announced that, effective from 5 May 2020, Jan Bolz and Emer Timmons would step down as non-executive Directors of Flutter and Divyesh Gadhia, Rafael Ashkenazi, Richard Flint, Alfred F. Hurley Jr, David Lazzarato and Mary Turner would be appointed as non-executive Directors of Flutter.
Gadhia had also been appointed as deputy chair of the Flutter board of directors.
At 8:53am: [LON:FLTR] Flutter Entertainment PLC share price was +124p at 9608p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: