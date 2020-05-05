StockMarketWire.com - Cash shell Motif Bio said it had raised £0.65m via a share placing to an institutional investor.

New shares in the company were issued at 0.4p each.

Proceeds would be used to strengthen the company's balance sheet while to searches for a reverse takeover target and provide working capital.


At 9:04am: [LON:MTFB] Motif Bio Plc Ord 1p share price was -0.49p at 1p



