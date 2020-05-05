StockMarketWire.com - Property finance provider Urban Exposure put a freeze on the issue new loans, citing uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 crisis.
The company said it would instead focus entirely on the management of its existing loan portfolio to maturity.
Urban Explore also said that it was continuing to investigate numerous possibilities regarding a potential sale of its loan book.
'Shareholders will be updated in due course on the outcome of those discussions,' it said.
'In the meantime, the company wishes to reiterate to its existing borrowers and business partners that it remains fully committed to its current loan portfolio and that the company will continue to deliver the same high service levels as at present.'
At 9:09am: [LON:UEX] Urban Exposure Plc Ord Gbp0.01 share price was -4.9p at 38.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: