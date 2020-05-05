StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas company Cairn Energy said the Eni-operated Ehecatl-1 exploration well offshore Mexico did not find reservoired hydrocarbons.
The drilling results, however, would be integrated to guide a decision on the second well, the company said.
'Logging, sampling and data collection during the well operations would help the joint venture calibrate the seismic data and develop an improved understanding of the lower miocene target and the information gathered will be integrated to improve the understanding of the Block and inform the second well decision,' the company said.
'The well is located 65 kilometres offshore and was drilled by the Valaris 8505 semi-submersible rig in water depth of 426 metres and reached a total depth of 4,451 metres,' it added. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
