StockMarketWire.com - Point-of-care business EKF Diagnostics said it had signed a three-year distribution agreement with chemical and specialty materials company Tosoh Europe, to distribute the company's glycated haemoglobin analyser used to monitor and manage diabetes.
EKF's Quo-Test, a fully automated desktop HbA1c (glycated hemoglobin) analyser, provided a HbA1c measurement for monitoring and managing diabetes in a point-of-care setting, such as diabetes clinics and doctors' surgeries.
The Tosoh Bioscience division manufactureed of liquid chromatography equipment for glycated hemoglobin analysis.
'The agreement will allow both EKF and Tosoh Europe to work in markets they have previously been unable to access and provides Tosoh Europe with the opportunity to offer new services to suit changing customer requirements,' the company said.
'After the initial three-year term for the Middle East and Africa, the agreement has a rolling one-year renewal with the option to extend the agreement into EU countries as required,' it added.
At 9:24am: [LON:EKF] EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC share price was +0.8p at 41.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
