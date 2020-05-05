StockMarketWire.com - Wealth manager Kingswood announced the formal closing of the Chalice acquisition and that it had signed conditional heads of terms to assume majority ownership in Manhattan Harbor Capital.
These businesses would be rebranded Kingswood US and would put the company in a strong position to drive its US growth strategy. On completion, Kingswood would have circa 180 authorised representatives managing AUM of circa $2bn (£1.6bn) in the United States.
The company said it had now received regulatory approval and formally closed the acquisition after revealing, on 20 December 2019, that it had acquired an 85% interest in Chalice Capital Partners and Chalice Wealth Advisors.
'As permitted within the original sale and purchase agreement, the remaining Chalice shareholder has exercised their put option over the remaining 15% interest, so on closing Chalice is now wholly owned by Kingswood,' it added.
Kingswood agreed to pay up to US$4m for Chalice and had made an initial payment of $1.0m in December last year. Following regulatory approval and closing, the second tranche of $1.0m (£0.8m) had now been paid.
'To finance the second tranche Kingswood has issued a total of 869,000 new convertible preference shares,' it added.
At 9:29am: [LON:KWG] Kingswood Holdings Limited Ord 5p share price was +0.5p at 17p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
