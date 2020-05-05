StockMarketWire.com - Polymers maker Itaconix said revenues in the first four months of the year rose by 42% and it had made 'significant progress' in its operational efforts to increase liquidity.
For the first four months of 2020, revenues were up 42% to $0.6m on-year, primarily drive buy the continued commercial progress and success of the company's detergent polymers.
'The board expects continued revenue growth for the company's detergent polymers,' the company said.
The company highlighted several actions undertaken to reduce costs and maintain liquidity, including voluntary paycuts from executives and board members, with John R. Shaw, CEO, agreeing to a voluntary 65% deferral in cash compensation until at least the end of August 2020.
'In addition to cost savings, the company has applied for Covid-19 US government relief programs available for its US operations, it added. 'To date, the Company has received a $10,000 grant from the US government and continues to seek additional funds from this source.'
Cash at 30 April 2020 was $0.3m.
At 9:53am: [LON:ITX] Itaconix Plc share price was +0.43p at 1.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
