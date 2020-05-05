StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure investor John Laing said it had completed the sale of its 30% interest in Auckland South prison in New Zealand to AMP Capital.
John Laing said the 960-place facility was sold for a price in-line with its latest valuation.
'Following recent disposals in the US and France, we are pleased to have made further progress with our divestment programme,' chief executive Luciana Germinario said.
'We have a strong pipeline of high-quality assets becoming available for sale over the next 12 months, including IEP East and our Australian wind and solar portfolio.'
'While the impact of recent events on secondary markets remains to be seen, our strong balance sheet gives us flexibility and leaves us well positioned to maximise value.'
At 1:04pm: [LON:JLG] John Laing Group PLC share price was +9.3p at 366.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
