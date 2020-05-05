StockMarketWire.com - Power Metal Resources said a sampling collection programme had been completed at its 70% owned Kisinka copper and cobalt project in Democratic Republic of the Congo.
The pitting and mapping exploration programme was launched in February following the discovery of a large 6.8 kilometre copper anomaly.
A total of 21 pits and completed comprising 174.5 metres on nine cross sections of the copper anomaly target area, with 204 channel samples collected.
Preliminary mapping of lithological units had been carried out and sample preparation was underway at the University of Lubumbashi.
X-ray fluorescence testing of sampleswould be undertaken shortly and then, subject to lockdown provisions easing enabling the transport of samples and availability of laboratories, assay testing would take place in South Africa.
At 1:49pm: [LON:POW] share price was +0.03p at 0.33p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
