Interim Result
07/05/2020 Imi PLC (IMI)
07/05/2020 Lucara Diamond Corp (0QUI)
11/05/2020 RDI REIT PLC (RDI)
11/05/2020 Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS)
12/05/2020 Focusrite PLC (TUNE)
12/05/2020 Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE)
12/05/2020 Bank Pekao SA (BPKD)
13/05/2020 TCS Group Holding Plc (TCS)
13/05/2020 Tui AG (TUI)
13/05/2020 Connect Group PLC (CNCT)
14/05/2020 Arrow Global Group (ARW)
14/05/2020 Indivior Plc (INDV)
14/05/2020 Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (0FIZ)
14/05/2020 Helios Towers PLC (HTWS)
14/05/2020 Societatea Energetica Electrica SA (ELSA)
14/05/2020 Grainger PLC (GRI)
Final Result
12/05/2020 Inspecs Group Plc Ord 1p (SPEC)
12/05/2020 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)
12/05/2020 Atlas Mara Ltd (ATMA)
13/05/2020 Ten Entertainment Group PLC (TEG)
AGM / EGM
07/05/2020 Equiniti Group PLC (EQN)
07/05/2020 Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (MGAM)
07/05/2020 Howden Joinery Group PLC (HWDN)
07/05/2020 National Express Group PLC (NEX)
07/05/2020 Empiric Student Property Plc (ESP)
07/05/2020 F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT)
07/05/2020 St. James's Place PLC (STJ)
07/05/2020 Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG)
07/05/2020 Rsa Insurance Group PLC (RSA)
07/05/2020 Costain Group PLC (COST)
07/05/2020 Mondi PLC (MNDI)
07/05/2020 Rathbone Brothers PLC (RAT)
07/05/2020 Reach Plc (RCH)
07/05/2020 Unite Group PLC (UTG)
07/05/2020 Condor Gold PLC (CNR)
07/05/2020 Barclays PLC (BARC)
08/05/2020 FBD Holdings PLC (FBH)
11/05/2020 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)
11/05/2020 McColl's Retail Group Plc (MCLS)
11/05/2020 Axiom European Financial Debt Ltd (AXI)
11/05/2020 EVR Holdings Plc (EVRH)
12/05/2020 Irish Continental Group PLC (ICGC)
12/05/2020 Macfarlane Group PLC (MACF)
12/05/2020 PureCircle Ltd (PURE)
12/05/2020 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RB.)
12/05/2020 Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (SLA)
12/05/2020 X5 Retail Group N.V (FIVE)
13/05/2020 Dialight PLC (DIA)
13/05/2020 TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGL)
13/05/2020 Commerzbank Ag (CZB)
13/05/2020 Robert Walters PLC (RWA)
13/05/2020 Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC (ULE)
13/05/2020 Zotefoams PLC (ZTF)
13/05/2020 Faron Pharmaceuticals (FARN)
13/05/2020 Foxtons Group PLC (FOXT)
13/05/2020 Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB)
13/05/2020 Tritax Big Box Reit PLC (BBOX)
13/05/2020 Tp Icap PLC (TCAP)
13/05/2020 Kenmare Resources PLC (KMR)
13/05/2020 Burford Capital Limited (BUR)
14/05/2020 Telit Communications PLC (TCM)
14/05/2020 Triple Point Social Housing Reit Plc (SOHO)
14/05/2020 Serco Group PLC (SRP)
14/05/2020 Horizonte Minerals PLC (HZM)
14/05/2020 Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG)
14/05/2020 European Assets Trust NV (EAT)
14/05/2020 Cairn Energy PLC (CNE)
14/05/2020 Computacenter PLC (CCC)
14/05/2020 Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Plc (BGS)
14/05/2020 Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR)
14/05/2020 Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
14/05/2020 Just Group PLC (JUST)
14/05/2020 Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. (JET)
14/05/2020 Nordea Bank Abp (0N4T)
14/05/2020 Gresham Technologies PLC (GHT)
14/05/2020 Prudential PLC (PRU)
Trading Statement
07/05/2020 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)
12/05/2020 AIB Group Plc (AIBG)
Ex-Dividend
07/05/2020 James Halstead PLC (JHD)
07/05/2020 Strix Group PLC (KETL)
07/05/2020 North American Income Trust (The) Plc (NAIT)
07/05/2020 Albion Development Vct Plc (AADV)
07/05/2020 Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (GRIO)
07/05/2020 Gresham House Plc (GHE)
07/05/2020 GoCo Group Plc (GOCO)
07/05/2020 Network International Holdings PLC (NETW)
07/05/2020 Ocean Wilson Holdings PLC (OCN)
07/05/2020 Smart (J) & Co (Contractors) PLC (SMJ)
07/05/2020 Target Healthcare Reit Ltd (THRL)
07/05/2020 Robert Walters PLC (RWA)
07/05/2020 RTC Group PLC (RTC)
07/05/2020 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)
07/05/2020 Reach Plc (RCH)
07/05/2020 Franchise Brands Plc (FRAN)
07/05/2020 Ibstock PLC (IBST)
07/05/2020 Admiral Group PLC (ADM)
07/05/2020 Centrica PLC (CNA)
07/05/2020 Aptitude Software Group Plc (APTD)
07/05/2020 Centaur Media PLC (CAU)
07/05/2020 Bank Of Ireland Group Plc (BIRG)
07/05/2020 Axiom European Financial Debt Ltd (AXI)
07/05/2020 Brand Architekts Group plc (BAR)
07/05/2020 Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Plc (DIG)
07/05/2020 Centrica PLC (CNA)
07/05/2020 EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc (EPG)
07/05/2020 EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc (EPG)
07/05/2020 EJV Investments Ltd (EJFI)
14/05/2020 Wentworth Resources Limited (WEN)
14/05/2020 Serco Group PLC (SRP)
14/05/2020 Tandem Group PLC (TND)
14/05/2020 Tandem Group PLC (TND)
14/05/2020 Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW)
14/05/2020 Vivo Energy PLC (VVO)
14/05/2020 Unilever PLC (ULVR)
14/05/2020 Clarkson PLC (CKN)
14/05/2020 Inchcape PLC (INCH)
14/05/2020 Empresaria Group PLC (EMR)
14/05/2020 Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Plc (FEET)
14/05/2020 Invesco Perpetual Uk Smaller Companies Trust Plc (IPU)
14/05/2020 Macfarlane Group PLC (MACF)
14/05/2020 Fevertree Drinks PLC (FEVR)
14/05/2020 Midwich Group PLC (MIDW)
14/05/2020 Ascential PLC (ASCL)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com