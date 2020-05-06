StockMarketWire.com - Bus and train group National Express launched a share issue to cut debt and strengthen its balance sheet to weather the Covid-19 crisis.
The company did not set a placing price or state how much it intended to raise, only saying that it would account for up to 19.99% of the company's issued share capital.
National Express currently has a market capitalisation of £1.22bn.
It said the placing proceeds would allow it to accelerate a reduction in gearing to within a new target range of 1.5 to 2.0 times.
National Express said it had also agreed to a 'pre-emptive' debt covenant waiver through 2020.
The company also said it had an 'aspiration' to reintroduce a dividend alongside its 2021 interim results.
Chief executive Dean Finch said the placing would provide 'enhanced resilience and financial flexibility as we address an extended period of uncertainty and it increases our ability to invest in further growth opportunities once this period has passed'.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
