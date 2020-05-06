StockMarketWire.com - Online grocer Ocado said growth at its retail joint venture with Marks & Spencer had jumped 40% so far in the second quarter, as Covid-19 lockdowns sparked a surge in demand for home deliveries.
Ocado said the number of items per basket appeared to have passed its peak but remained high, as more normal shopping behaviours returned.
Still, the company said there remained uncertainties about the length of the crisis and its long-term impact on trading, so it was suspending its guidance for retail revenue for the full year.
In the company's logistics technology, or 'solutions', business, Ocado said it had achieved the important milestone of delivering its first international customer fulfilment centres to partners Groupe Casino in France and Sobeys in Canada.
Groupe Casino announced the go-live of its facility at Fleury-Merogis to the south of Paris in March and Sobeys undertook a test launch of its facility in Vaughan, Ontario on 27 Apri, with a roll-out planned once testing is complete.
'The fact that these facilities have been delivered on time in the middle of this global health crisis demonstrates the ability of the business to execute well even under the most challenging circumstances,' Ocado said.
The company said it was currently not experiencing any material delays to the delivery of future centres for solutions customers.
