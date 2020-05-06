StockMarketWire.com - Television broadcaster ITV reported a fall in revenue as the Covid-19 pandemic hurt demand for advertising in the first quarter of the year and continued into April with advertising down 42% for the month.
The coronavirus crisis had a 'significant' impact on the demand for advertising across most advertising categories, particularly from April which was down 42%, the company warned.
The advertising weakness in April followed a 2% rise in the first quarter.
For the three months to 31 March, total external revenue was down 7% at £694m on-year, with ITV studios revenue down 11% at £342m, broadcast revenue up 2% at £500m and ITV total advertising up 2% as originally guided, with online revenues up 26%
ITV total viewing was up 2% with 'very strong' growth in online viewing up 75%, simulcast viewing up 112% and reach up 40% on the ITV Hub, the company said.
ITV main channel's share of viewing (SOV) was marginally up at 17.9%, its best quarter since 2009 while ITV Family SOV was down 2% at 23.6%, partly impacted by the volume of the BBC's news output, it added.
The company, however, flagged positive impact from Covid-19 as lockdown measures boosted growth for its BritBox free trial starts and subscriptions.
Looking to the rest of the year, ITV pledged to reduce overhead costs by £60m and said it had furloughed around 800 colleagues, broadly 15% of its UK workforce, the majority of whom worked in ITV Studios.
The company Withdrawal of the 2019 final dividend
'The outlook remains uncertain and is changing rapidly and therefore we are not giving guidance for the second quarter or for the remainder of the year,' ITV said.
