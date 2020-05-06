StockMarketWire.com - Specialist lender OneSavings Bank said it had granted repayment holidays equivalent to more than a quarter the value of its mortgage book as customers struggle through the Covid-19 crisis.
As at the end of April, the bank had granted payment holidays to about 24k accounts, equivalent to 26.7% of its mortgage book by value.
Customers experiencing financial pressures had been self-certified payment holidays of up to three months.
'Take-up levels have been high, but many people requesting payment holidays are doing so to prudently safeguard cashflow,' the company said.
OneSavings Bank said its net loans and advances in the three months through March stayed steady on-quarter at £18.4bn.
Underlying loans and advances, which excludes the impact of asset sales, rose 5%.
Retail deposits at the end of March were worth £16.3bn, also unchanged on-quarter.
The percentage of loans and advances in three months-plus arrears at the end of March was 1.3% for OneSavings Bank and 0.4% for Charter Court Financial Services, compared to 1.3% and 0.3%, respectively, at the end of December.
'We have a high quality secured lending book with strong loan-to-valuation ratios,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
