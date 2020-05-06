StockMarketWire.com - Banking group Virgin Money posted a small first-half loss after impairment charges were pushed up by the Covid-19 crisis.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through March amounted to £7m, compared to a £9m profit on-year.
Impairment losses jumped to £232m, up from £77m on-year.
Underlying operating income rose 3% to £817m amid 0.3% loan growth to £73.2bn that included 5.7% growth in business lending and a 0.9% fall in mortgage lending.
Virgin Money forecast a net interest margin for the full year of 1.55%-to-1.60% and costs of greater than £920m, reflecting the lower interest rate environment and Covid-19 impacts.
Its net interest margin in the first half was 1.62%, which it said was in line with guidance.
'The Covid-19 outbreak and its impact on the nation's businesses and consumers has markedly changed the operating environment, driving an increased impairment charge of £232m against future loan losses and a reduction in underlying profitability,' chief executive David Duffy said.
'We enter this period from a position of strength, with a defensive loan book and resilient capital position, meaning we are well-placed to help our customers and colleagues through the crisis.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: