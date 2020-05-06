StockMarketWire.com - Packaging company Mpac said its cash generation in the first quarter was in line with expectations, though prior to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.
'We have taken measures to preserve cash, to defer discretionary spend and are utilising government support measures available in the jurisdictions in which we operate,' chief executive Tony Steels said AGM speech notes.
'Mpac has a strong balance sheet, is well financed, remains debt free and has access to a £10m secured committed revolving facility which is yet to be drawn down,' Steels said.
'We have modelled and stress tested our liquidity under extreme assumptions as a result of the spread of Covid-19 and we remain well positioned to meet our liquidity requirements beyond 2020 from existing resources.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
