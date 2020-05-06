StockMarketWire.com - Shopping centre owner Hammerson said it would terminate a deal to sell a portfolio of seven retail parks after private equity company Orion failed to meet the purchase deadline.
Orion failed to complete the deal before the 6 May deadline having previously signaled that it was unwilling to follow through with the transaction.
Hammerson said it would terminate the agreement and tap the £21m deposit which had been held in escrow for the deal.
At 8:02am: [LON:HMSO] Hammerson PLC share price was -0.71p at 59.05p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
