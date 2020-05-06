StockMarketWire.com - Drugmaker AstraZeneca said its heart failure drug to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalisation had been approved in the US.
The approval by the Food and Drug Administration was based on positive results from the phase III trial, which showed Farxiga achieving a 'statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction of cardiovascular death or hospitalisation for heart failure, compared to placebo' the company said.
At 8:24am: [LON:AZN] Astrazeneca PLC share price was +153.5p at 8665.5p
