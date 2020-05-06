StockMarketWire.com - Challenger bank Metro Bank said lending volumes fell 1% in the first quarter and that it was offering repayment holidays to its customers.
The loan book at the end of March was worth £14.51bn, down from £14.68bn at the end of December. Deposit volumes rose 1% to £14.55bn.
Metro Bank did not provide information about loan impairment rates.
'The impact of Covid-19 has been, and continues to be, rapidly evolving and difficult to predict with any certainty,' it said.
'An update on the impacts of the pandemic and its economic consequences will be provided at the first-half results.'
At 9:00am: [LON:MTRO] Metro Bank PLC share price was -5.28p at 81.48p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: