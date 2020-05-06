StockMarketWire.com - Waste management company Biffa said its industrial & commercial business had lost half of its revenue since the beginning of Covid-19 pandemic as the lockdown measures hurt demand across sectors including hospitality, leisure, transport and non-food retail.
Its municipal business had remained resilient, with revenues remaining stable, while the impact across resources & energy was varied, with revenue in its landfill operations, which relied on the construction industry for a large proportion of their business, down around 50% from their position prior to Covid-19.
The company confirmed it would delay the release full year results to 5 June after originally planning to release results on 27 May 2020. At 9:00am: [LON:BIFF] Biffa PLC share price was +2.25p at 214.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
