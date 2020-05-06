StockMarketWire.com - Water treatment group Modern Water said it had doubled re-agent production in the UK to respond to higher demand for hygiene controls amid the Covid-19 crisis.
The company said that partner Integumen had commenced shipping to meet back-orders, and growing demand for water contamination detection bacteria.
'With the increase of water hygiene controls around the world due to the Covid-19 public health crisis, production volume has doubled to a list price value of £500k per batch,' Modern Water said.
Revenues would be split 60%-to-40% in favour of Modern Water, after costs.
The company said it expected sales of reagent under the agreement would have a value of at least $1.25m in the current financial year.
At 9:06am: [LON:MWG] Modern Water PLC share price was +0.33p at 1.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
