StockMarketWire.com - Ncondezi Energy said it had finalised a binding agreement with GridX Africa Development for a pipeline of solar and battery storage projects in Mozambique.
Ncondezi would have the right to fund a pipeline of GridX C&I solar and battery storage projects up to a total value of $5.5m.
The assets included a portfolio of seven identified potential projects with a combined installed solar capacity of 2.8 MWp and 4.5 MWh of battery storage.
The initial projects were at an early stage of development with first funding requirements not expected until the fourth quarter of 2020 for first quarter of 2021.
At 9:13am: [LON:NCCL] Ncondezi Energy Limited share price was +0.4p at 4.35p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
