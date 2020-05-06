StockMarketWire.com - Background screening and medical information services company ClearStar said the impact from the Covid-19 pandemic offset hurt activity so far this year. The company also reported unchanged annual losses on-year for 2019 as higher revenue was offset by a climb in costs.
The company said revenue for the year-to-date was 16% lower than for the same period in 2019, with the current run rate approximately 50% below the same point last year.
'Given the evolving nature of the crisis and the uncertainty over its length and severity, it is too early to assess the financial impact that the disruption will have on the full year ending 31 December 2020,' the company said.
'ClearStar entered 2020 with its highest ever order book and a healthy pipeline. However, the COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in a significant reduction in volume and a delay to some expected activity due to the widespread hiring freezes and economic downturn,' it added.
For the year ended 31 December 2019, pre-tax losses were unchanged at $1.4m on-year and revenue increased by 14% to $23m. Total operating expenses, including depreciation and amortisation, were $13.6m, up from $12.7mm driven by higher general and administrative expenses, which rose $9.0m from $8.1m.
At 9:27am: [LON:CLSU] Clearstar Inc. share price was +2p at 41p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
