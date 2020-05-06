StockMarketWire.com - The UK construction purchasing managers' index dived to 8.2 in April, down from 39.3 in March, according to IHS Markit.

The market had been expecting a shallower fall to 21.5.

'April data indicated by far the fastest decline in UK construction output since the survey began 23 years ago,' IHS Markit said.

'The vast majority of survey respondents (86%) reported a reduction in business activity since March, reflecting widespread site closures and shutdowns across the supply chain in response to the public health emergency.'

Story provided by StockMarketWire.com