StockMarketWire.com - The UK construction purchasing managers' index dived to 8.2 in April, down from 39.3 in March, according to IHS Markit.
The market had been expecting a shallower fall to 21.5.
'April data indicated by far the fastest decline in UK construction output since the survey began 23 years ago,' IHS Markit said.
'The vast majority of survey respondents (86%) reported a reduction in business activity since March, reflecting widespread site closures and shutdowns across the supply chain in response to the public health emergency.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.