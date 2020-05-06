StockMarketWire.com - Digital music rights acquirer One Media IP said it had kept all of its staff on board during the Covid-19 crisis and was trading as expected.
'Despite challenging market conditions caused by Covid-19, One Media retains a strong cash position and continues to trade in line with market expectations,' the company said in a brief trading update.
'The group's staff remain fully employed in its businesses and continue to work efficiently on a remote basis.'
'Further opportunities are being explored to expand One Media's music catalogue and exploit its initiatives around TCAT and Harmony IP.'
One Media IP said it planned to report its interim results in June.
At 9:39am: [LON:OMIP] One Media IP Group PLC share price was +0.63p at 6.63p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
