StockMarketWire.com - Specialist investor Mercia Asset Management said it had invested £1.0m in biologics company Oxgene as part of a £3.0m funding commitment alongside Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.
Oxgene had worked with partners including Abcam on the delivery of over 1,000 engineered cell lines and Artios Pharma, which were developing cancer treatments.
It had also worked with The Native Antigen Company to accelerate the production of Covid-19 antigens.
At 9:45am: [LON:MERC] Mercia Technologies Plc share price was +1.5p at 22p
