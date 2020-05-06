StockMarketWire.com - Convenience store group McColl's Retail said chief financial officer Robbie Bell was standing down to take up the the equivalent role at Holland & Barrett Retail.
A search for a successor was already underway and a further announcement would be made in due course,' the company said.
Bell would remain at McColl's in his current role until a replacement had been appointed and a handover had taken place.
At 9:58am: [LON:MCLS] Mccolls Retail Group Plc share price was -1.25p at 45.3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
