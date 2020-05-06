StockMarketWire.com - US non-farm employment fell by 20,236,000 positions in April, according to ADP Research Institute, as the Covid-19 crisis weighed on the economy.
The slump, while dramatic, wasn't quiet as deep as market expectations for a drop of 20,500,000.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
