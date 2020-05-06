StockMarketWire.com - Medical technology company Inspiration Healthcare said revenue had risen 27% in the first quarter of its financial year.
Trading in the three months through April was 'very strong' and did not include contracts won for the supply of ventilators to the National Health Service.
The contracts were worth a combined £5m of additional revenue and were expected to be accounted for in the second quarter.
'Without these exceptional orders, the company's order book remains strong and the company is receiving considerable interest in its products,' Inspiration Healthcare said.
Chief executive Neil Campbell said the company's performance positioned it well for continued growth.
'The current situation has presented challenges for many companies and it is a tribute to our team, along with our outstanding suppliers, that we are still supplying vital intensive care equipment and the support that goes with its use,' Campbell said.
'We look forward to shipping the ventilators we have orders for to the NHS and to the rest of the year with confidence.'
At 2:03pm: [LON:IHC] Inspiration Healthcare Group share price was +3.5p at 64.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
