StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Jersey Oil & Gas posted a full-year loss as it continued to eye development prospects in the North Sea.
Pre-tax losses for the year through December amounted to £2.1m, compared to losses of £2.0m on-year.
The company had £12.3m cash at year end with no debt, meaning it was fully funded for concept selection at the Greater Buchan prospect, and to at least the end of 2021.
Jersey Oil & Gas said it was on track to reach concept selection by this summer that would define the most prudent and commercially attractive way to achieve first oil from Greater Buchan.
'The company is currently entirely focused on the timely delivery of concept selection for this major new area hub that has the potential to create significant value for stakeholders,' chief executive Andrew Benitz said.
At 2:12pm: [LON:JOG] Jersey Oil And Gas Plc share price was +7.5p at 65.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: