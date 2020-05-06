StockMarketWire.com - Luxury car retailer Cambria Automobiles posted a 5.2% rise in first-half profit but warned of a material hit from the Covid-19 crisis.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through February increased to £6.1m, up from £5.8m on-year.
Revenue fell 1.7% to £303.1m but profit margins improved by 14 basis points to 2.01%.
Cambria Automobiles said the better margin had resulted from a change in revenue mix following reduced unit sales.
The company had in March announced that it was suspending dividend payments until there was more clarity on impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Cambria Automobiles said the closure of its car showrooms on 23 March would have a material impact on its performance for the year through August.
'The board is currently working through a number of return to work scenarios that can be initiated at the appropriate time, maintaining the government guidance on social distancing,' it said.
At 2:20pm: [LON:CAMB] Cambria Automobiles PLC share price was -1.2p at 44p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
