StockMarketWire.com - Mobile content provider Mobile Streams said it had raised £1m from a share placing and would pay its senior management only in shares to cut expenses.
New shares in the company were issued at 0.3p each.
'To provide strong alignment with shareholders and to conserve cash, the board and senior managers are all being remunerated in shares which will not be issued until 2021,' chairman Nigel Burton said.
'As a result, our existing cash balances of over £0.25m along with the net proceeds of the placing provide sufficient funds to cover all overheads throughout 2020 as well as to support the expansion of the product, marketing and sales pipeline for both the content and data businesses.'
At 3:04pm: [LON:MOS] Mobile Streams PLC share price was -0.08p at 0.34p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
