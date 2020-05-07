StockMarketWire.com - British-airways owner International Consolidated Airlines Group swung to a loss in the first quarter and expected a further deterioration in performance in the second quarter as the Covid-19 pandemic brought aviation travel to a halt.
IAG also announced that Luis Gallego would succeed Willie Walsh as chief executive on 24 September.
The company warned that demand was unlikely to recover before 2023, but said it was planning a return to meaningful service in July, albeit at significantly reduced capacity.
IAG expected to defer deliveries of 68 aircraft as the level of passenger demand in 2019 was not expected to recover before 2023.
'IAG is planning a meaningful return to service in July with a planning scenario that could see an overall reduction in passenger capacity of about 50% in 2020, but these plans are highly uncertain and subject to the easing of lockdowns and travel restrictions,' the company said.
For the first three months ended 31 March, the company reported a pre-tax loss of £1.8bn compared with a profit of £86m on-year as revenue fell 13.4% to £4.6bn.
Passenger capacity slumped by 94% from late March with most aircraft grounded owing to the ongoing pandemic, and passenger revenue per available seat fell 3.5% to £5.85.
'The operating result up to the end of February was in line with a year ago. However, March's performance was severely affected by government travel restrictions due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 which significantly impacted demand. Most of the loss in the quarter occurred in the last two weeks of March,' the company said.
'As announced on 28 April, the Group expects its operating loss before exceptional items in the second quarter to be significantly worse than in the first quarter, given the substantial decline in passenger capacity and traffic and despite some relief on employee costs from government wage support schemes and various management actions,' it added.
