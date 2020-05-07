StockMarketWire.com - RSA Insurance Group has reported 'strong' first quarter results, with group business operating profit up by double-digit percentages, but said that claims frequency was down in April and that motor accident lines were 'most affected'.
It announced group net written premiums of £1,521m were down 1% excluding exits versus the first quarter of 2019 and down 2% including exits.
In the UK and international, premiums fell 5% to £572m excluding exits, or 6% including exits, which it said reflected the impact of underwriting actions in 2018 and 2019.
In Canada premiums increased 8% to £303m driven by pricing increases and volume growth in direct personal lines.
RSA reported that while insurance market conditions were 'largely unchanged' in the first quarter of 2020, financial markets were heavily impacted by Covid-19 in March.
The impact of financial market volatility generated £30m of impairments and mark to market impacts outside the business operating result, but RSA said this could reverse should market conditions normalise.
The group reported that for the month of April claims frequency was down compared to the prior year in a range of 20% to 55% across its three regions, mostly reflecting Covid-19 impacts on activity levels.
In general, motor accident lines were most affected, though most business lines saw 'meaningful declines', RSA said.
For the period since inception of Covid-19 claims in March to end April, RSA estimates receiving a total of around 25,000 Covid-19 related claims, of which approximately 23,000 are travel claims, that have coverage and will pay out, at an estimated cost of £25m net of reinsurance.
RSA confirmed it has not implemented job reduction programmes or taken part in government furlough programmes.
Chief executive Stephen Hester said RSA's first quarter results were strong but that its focus has now naturally shifted.
He added: 'And RSA's attention is fixed on responding to the impacts of Covid-19 on economies, our customers and through that on ourselves. Whilst it is too early to estimate the extent of these, RSA is resilient and determined to sustain strong and appropriate support for our customers in these testing times.
'We are also very conscious of our shareholder responsibilities, especially with regards to restarting dividend payments when it is prudent to do so.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
