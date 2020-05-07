StockMarketWire.com - BT scrapped its dividend and said it would resume payment at a lower rate as the Telecoms giant sought to firm up liquidity after reporting a fall in annual profit amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
The company expected to resume dividends in fiscal 2021-to-2022 at an annual rate of 7.7p per share, about 50% below the annual dividend in 2019 of 15.4p.
'Final dividend suspended for 2019/20 and all dividends for 2020/21 to create capacity for value-enhancing investments and managing confidently through the Covid-19 crisis, the company said.
For the year ended 31 March, pre-tax profit fell to £2.35bn from £2.67bn on-year and revenue slipped 2% to £22.9bn.
Profit was weighed down by charges of £95m as a result of Covid-19 mainly reflecting increased debtor provisions, while revenue growth was held back by the 'impact of regulation, declines in legacy products, strategic reductions in low margin business and divestments,' the company said.
BT also detailed a five-year plan to modernise and simplify its business aimed at re-engineering old and out of date processes, rationalising products, reducing re-work and switch off many legacy services that was expected to deliver gross annualised savings of £2 billion over the next 5 years.
"Of course, Covid-19 is affecting our business, but the full impact will only become clearer as the economic consequences unfold over the next 12 months. Due to Covid-19, BT is not providing guidance for 2020/21, at this time,' BT said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
