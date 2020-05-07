StockMarketWire.com - Melrose Industries has reported a 20% fall in group sales in the four months to 30 April 2020 compared to the same period a year earlier, due to the 'significant disruption' caused by Covid-19 resulting in the closure of factories.
In an AGM trading statement for the four months from 1 January 2020 to 30 April 2020, the company reported it is not in a position to give any trading guidance for the year 'as conditions remain too unpredictable to forecast' but that cash management remained its top commercial priority this year.
The company announced that capital expenditure and trade working capital actions alone are forecast to deliver approximately £200m of cash savings in the second quarter.
A combination of salary sacrifices by group employees and furloughing has also helped to reduce costs, it said, adding that cash preservation has been 'significantly assisted' by the cancellation of the 2019 final dividend to shareholders.
In the statement, the company confirmed that factories in its aerospace division have largely remained open and that defence-related factories, which make up approximately 30% of last year's sales, are expected to be relatively unaffected by Covid-19.
In relation to civil aerospace, five factories within its aerospace division are currently closed, representing 5% of the division's sales in 2019, and the rest are operating at reduced capacity, with the net result a sales decline of 8% versus the same period last year.
In automotive and powder metallurgy the net result of the trading conditions in the period was that these two divisions combined had a sales decline of 31% versus the same period last year, Melrose reported.
The company said David Roper had been asked by the board to delay his retirement as executive vice chairman and has agreed to do so.
Chief executive Simon Peckham said: 'During the next few months we will put in place plans to position our businesses to achieve their future potential in different market conditions.
'Melrose has a track record of managing its businesses successfully in all market environments and crucially our recent cash generation performance shows we have been able to maintain the strength of the balance sheet to position the group's businesses in the best way for the future.'
