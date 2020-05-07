StockMarketWire.com - Energy company Cairn Energy said its chairman, Ian Tyler, would retire from the company once his successor had been appointed, expected within the next year.
'Mr Tyler has indicated his commitment to serve as chairman of the board of Cairn until such process is completed, which was anticipated to take place within the next twelve months,' the company said.
The company said it would begin a thorough and comprehensive process to identify and appoint a successor and enable an orderly handover.
At 8:10am: [LON:CNE] Cairn Energy PLC share price was +3.15p at 114.35p
