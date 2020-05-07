StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure company 3i Infrastructure said raised its annual dividend after reporting a rise in annual income and return.
'The strength of our portfolio and liquidity position gives us the confidence to set a target dividend of 9.8 pence per share for FY21, an increase of 6.5%,'the company said.
For the year to 31 March 2020, return grew 11.4% to £224m and income rose to £121m from £115m.
Net asset value grew 19% to £2.23bn on-year.
The company said it had made two major realisations in the year as well as a new investment of £186m in Ionisos.
Realisations of WIG and the UK projects portfolio generated £581m.
The company declared a full-year dividend of 9.2p for fiscal 2020.
'We have strong liquidity to support our portfolio companies if needed and to take advantage of investment opportunities as our markets start to recover from Covid-19,' the company said.
